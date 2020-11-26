Happy Thanksgiving From SGN SCOOPS

Written by scoopsnews on November 26, 2020 – 4:41 am -

Wishing each of you blessings of health, happiness and prosperity on Thanksgiving and every day.

As we reflect on all of the things we are thankful for this year, we want you to know that you are one of them!

From our homes to yours, have a wonderful day spent with family and friends.

From the entire staff at SGNScoops…..

