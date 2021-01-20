Heart 2 Heart Announces New 2021 Homecoming Date

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 20, 2021 – 11:50 am -

Gastonia, NC – Beloved North Carolina-based Southern Gospel trio, Heart 2 Heart has announced the reschedule of their 2021 Gaston Gospel Homecoming, which will celebrate their 23rd year in music ministry. Originally scheduled for January 29th, the event will now take place on May 14th.

In addition to Heart 2 Heart, the lineup will feature GMA Hall of Fame Inductees The Hoppers, and the Dove award winning group Jeff and Sheri Easter. The homecoming will still be held at the First Assembly of God Church, 777 S. Myrtle School Road in Gastonia, NC.

Regarding the change, Heart 2 Heart’s David Kiser said, “Due to Covid related issues and concerns, and for the safety of our guests, we have made the unfortunate decision to reschedule the 2021 Gaston Gospel Homecoming event. All tickets purchased to date will be re-issued and mailed out with the new May 14th date and info. Based on where we are right now as a state and a country, we feel this is a wise decision. We’re disappointed but can’t wait to see everyone on May 14. It’s going to be a wonderful event.”

Heart 2 Heart is asking that their fans help get the word out. All questions and concerns should be emailed to davidk@heart2heartmin.com, or you can call 704-802-4634.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm, with a concert start time of 7:00 pm. General Admission seats are $15.00, children 10 and under are $8.00. The group is also offering premier seating which will also include early entry at 5:00 pm. Only 200 of the premier seats will be offered, and they entitle the ticket-holder to a meet and greet with the artists, as well as a time of Q & A. They are available now online or you may purchase them at the door. All concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early for best seating.

For tickets and more information visit the group’s website.

If you would like to interview Heart 2 Heart contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To purchase Heart 2 Heart’s music go to http://heart2heartmin.com/ store

