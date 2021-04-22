Heart2Heart Announces New Single to Radio and Performance Video

Gastonia, NC – Well known North Carolina-based Southern Gospel mixed trio, Heart2Heart have announced their latest radio single and performance video of the song, That’s Why We Pray. This new release is from their most recent project, Pray.

Written by the talented and prolific Adina Bowman, That’s Why We Pray is the third release from the group’s popular album. That’s Why We Pray shares the same message of encouragement and hope, but with a different punch. A gorgeous mid-tempo ballad, it highlights Heart2Heart’s signature harmony blend that cuts through and moves over the instrumentation in a unique and soulful way. That’s Why We Pray truly offers the best of traditional Southern Gospel vocals, instrumentation and emotion, while delivering a fresh new sound.

Heart2Heart’s David Kiser says “It was such a joy to release the single Happy Glad Day in the midst of the challenging times we’ve seen. To follow up with That’s Why We Pray just emphasizes the confidence and trust we have in God, and makes that message complete. We hope these songs keep offering the encouragement people need to hear. The lyrics ‘time after time He never fails’ really speak to everyone’s situation.”

One of the fastest rising groups on the Southern Gospel scene today, Heart2Heart was recently honored with one of the Top 10 nominations in the Singing News Fan Awards in the Favorite New Artist category.

The group has been busy even during the Pandemic, and recently announced their annual homecoming on May 14th. In addition to Heart2Heart, the lineup will feature GMA Hall of Fame Inductees The Hoppers, and the Dove award winning group Jeff and Sheri Easter. The homecoming will be held at the First Assembly of God Church, 777 S. Myrtle School Road in Gastonia, NC. For tickets and more information visit the group’s website.

That’s Why We Pray is a wonderful addition to the group’s body of work and is sure to become a new favorite. The video can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/7ootJ2Mc-YA