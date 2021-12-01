A Legend In our industry has passed, and we at SGN Scoops along with many friends and family are saddened.

We will post arrangements when the family releases them.

From her own pen, Dianne Wilkinson wrote….

Today was the day, his fights finally over

It’s hard to let go of the hand you’ve been holding

The same one that picked you right up

Every time you fell down

Remember he said, “son I know where I’m going”

And because of his faith, there’s comfort in knowing

That through all the heartaches and tears, you’re crying right now

Heaven just got sweeter for you

The one you loved love Jesus too

No more suffering nor pain

Now he’s in that place where all things are new

Even though you’re hurting like this

He knows you know where he is

And someday he’ll come running when you get there too

Heaven just got sweeter for you

It’s natural to grieve, to feel your heart breaking

But for those who believe, that loved ones are waiting

Hold on to God’s promise that death

Is never the end

So when you say goodbye, to that old cemetery

For the saint that you’ve lost, the grave is only temporary

He’s already home and he’s longing, to see you again

Heaven just got sweeter for you

The one you loved love Jesus too

No more suffering nor pain

Now he’s in that place where all things are new

Even though you’re hurting like this

He knows you know where he is

And someday he’ll come running when you get there too

Heaven just got sweeter for you

Heaven Just Got Sweeter for You (Kingdom Heirs)

We love you Dianne and we will see you again!