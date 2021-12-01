“Heaven Just Got Sweeter”
A Legend In our industry has passed, and we at SGN Scoops along with many friends and family are saddened.
We will post arrangements when the family releases them.
From her own pen, Dianne Wilkinson wrote….
It’s hard to let go of the hand you’ve been holding
The same one that picked you right up
Every time you fell down
Remember he said, “son I know where I’m going”
And because of his faith, there’s comfort in knowing
That through all the heartaches and tears, you’re crying right now
Heaven just got sweeter for you
The one you loved love Jesus too
No more suffering nor pain
Now he’s in that place where all things are new
Even though you’re hurting like this
He knows you know where he is
And someday he’ll come running when you get there too
Heaven just got sweeter for you
It’s natural to grieve, to feel your heart breaking
But for those who believe, that loved ones are waiting
Hold on to God’s promise that death
Is never the end
So when you say goodbye, to that old cemetery
For the saint that you’ve lost, the grave is only temporary
He’s already home and he’s longing, to see you again
Heaven just got sweeter for you
The one you loved love Jesus too
No more suffering nor pain
Now he’s in that place where all things are new
Even though you’re hurting like this
He knows you know where he is
And someday he’ll come running when you get there too
Heaven just got sweeter for you
Heaven Just Got Sweeter for You (Kingdom Heirs)