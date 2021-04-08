Hey Ya’ll Media Showcase Returns to Creekside

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is pleased to announce the return of the popular , “Hey Y’all Media” Showcase. The Event will take place on Wednesday during the convention.

This showcase will be open to all, with music, favors, drawings, giveaways and free CDs.

D.J.s are welcome.

“We are blessed with some of the best talent in gospel music,” states Vonda Armstrong of Hey Y’all Media. “Don’t miss this showcase!”

For a listing of all Hey Y’all Media artists, go HERE.

DJs, If you would like to attend this event, please RSVP to Vonda Armstrong for a media pass.

Other attendees may purchase your VIP ticket HERE for Creekside and don’t miss any event or showcase with priority seating and VIP Gifts.