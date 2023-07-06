HIGH ROAD JOINS HARPER AGENCY

Goodlettsville, TN – One of Christian music’s leading booking agencies, The Harper Agency, has named popular group, HighRoad, to their roster of talented artists. The addition of the popular Grammy nominated vocal group marks the only all-female group represented by the renown agency. “With HighRoad being an all-ladies group and all of them being talented musicians and vocalists, representing an artist of this make-up is a first for our agency,” states Ed Harper.”

Since their formation, in addition to their Grammy nomination for their recording, Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, the popular group earned The Singing News Fan Award New Artist of the Year and Band of the Year honors. Additionally, the group has earned a Dove Award nomination for Bluegrass/Roots Album of the Year. Group members Sarah Davison, Ivy Phillips, Kristen Bearfield and Emily Ann Roberts, possess a fanbase that canvasses a variety of musical genres, from country to bluegrass, Gospel to contemporary Christian. “HighRoad presents a great program on stage, and we are very excited to be a part of their team going forward,” Harper shares.

HighRoad originally began with Sarah Davison and a few good friends singing at county fairs and small churches, honing songwriting skills, yet it has grown into so much more than singing and recording. For these four dedicated young ladies, it has become a calling and a deep commitment. As Davison states, the future looks very bright and no doubt, the Harper Agency will play a key role in that future. “We are excited about the opportunity ahead and the Harper Agency has an amazing reputation as one of the best in Gospel music. We can’t wait to work with them and see what the future holds.”

The Harper Agency may be reached by calling 615-851-4500 or visiting www.harperagency.com. The Agency is currently scheduling dates for the fall of 2023 & into 2024 for HighRoad. Additional information regarding HighRoad is available online at www.highroadmusic.com.

