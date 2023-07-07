LORETTA LYNN TRIBUTE Gospel Music Fest at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch AUGUST 23-27

Hurricane Mills, TN – Organizers of the 2023 Gospel Music Fest announce that the event will be a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. The event will be held at The Loretta Lynn Ranch, on August 23 through August 27, 2023. This years’ Gospel Fest will feature family entertainment from beginning to end. Gospel music is scheduled as well as a Talent Search, “Coal Miner’s Car Show,” a special Sunday morning service, a Craft Fair and selected Round Up Artists. There will also be a bonus “jam session style Sing-Along” on August 23, 2023.

Jeff Sneed of The Sneed Family Ministry Productions, hosts of the Gospel Music Fest, made the announcement today from The Sneed Family office. “This event was held dearly by Loretta Lynn. She loved to show up and wave to the crowd. With her recent passing, we know we must take time to honor her. Our team has worked very hard to bring a lineup that will be the best Gospel music has to offer. There will be a great mix of Bluegrass Country, traditional Southern Gospel, solid quartet, and great comedy. The Loretta Lynn Ranch is the perfect location to bring music fans. It is a family weekend that everyone will enjoy,” proclaimed Sneed.

“Those attending will be laughing, singing and inspired from the minute first note is struck from the stage,” Sneed continued.

Perhaps the biggest treat of the Gospel Fest is food personally prepared by “Big Mama,” Pam Sneed. She begins planning these meals months in advance with the heart of good ole Southern food.

The Gospel Music Festival at the Loretta Lynn Ranch will be held in the pavilion at the ranch campgrounds. “We plan to honor Loretta Lynn, and we are grateful that the Loretta Lynn Ranch would again welcome the return of Gospel Music,” said Sneed.

For ticket information: www.itickets.com or www.gospelfest.co.

Craft vendors wanting to participate should call Jeff Sneed at 270-646-0354.

Auto show participants should call Tony Day at 615-388-2873.

Talent Search participants can register at www.gospelfest.co.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is located off I-40 at Exit 143 in Hurricane Mills, TN. Camping is available by reservation. There are also area hotels nearby.

The Sneed Family is a favorite to their fans. They provide an honest worship experience while providing encouragement.

Watch for them on stage as well as on television with their production of “Sneed Family Music.” The program is seen in over one million homes each week. The Sneed Family brings music, and interviews from the best in Southern Gospel Music. The show is now available online.

For more information on The Sneed Family, visit www.sneedfamily.com

