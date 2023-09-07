HLE RADIO ANNOUNCES MOVE TO NEW STUDIO

(Jennings, LA) – After twelve years at our

410 N. Main Street location in Jennings, LA, HLE Radio is

excited to announce our move to a new studio. Says owner and

station manager Hunter Logan about the move, “With every new

season there is change and it is good when the Holy Spirit leads

the way”. The new studio, located at 233 N. Main Street in

Jennings, is only a quarter of the space of the former HLE Radio

Studio, but says Logan “it is definitely a God thing as He is

pruning us”. Logan also added that while there will be a lot of

things that we used to do at the other studio that we will not be

doing anymore, there will be new things happening in the new

studio that we haven’t done before. And with HLE Radio, no

matter where the studio is located, “The goal is souls….Always”.

You can hear Logan broadcasting live from the new HLE Radio

Studio Monday through Friday on The Morning Show with

Hunter Logan 7:00am to 9:00pm central time and HLE Radio 24

hours a day, 7 days a week on HLERadio.com or the HLE Radio

app.

