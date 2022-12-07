Horizon & Sonlite Records announce collaborative trio Lauren, Amber & Kenna

Arden, North Carolina — In a project rooted in one glorious moment of spontaneous music-making, Horizon & Sonlite Records artists Lauren Talley, known from her time with award-winning gospel group The Talleys and as a powerful soloist; Amber Eppinette Saunders, dynamic vocalist of 11th Hour, one of today’s leading Southern Gospel groups; and Kenna Turner West, a celebrated and award-winning songwriter and vocalist, are now bringing their personal talents and experiences together for a unique collaborative endeavor: Writing, recording and releasing music as a trio simply known as Lauren, Amber & Kenna.

The three — longtime friends and collaborators — were traveling when they shared a video on social media of themselves singing. When Horizon & Sonlite staff saw it, it sparked the idea for the trio.

“Who would have thought a Facebook video of three friends singing together in the car would have ended up here?!” says Lauren. “We’ve all been friends for a long time, we sing, we write, and now we’re putting it all together in a powerful way.”

“I am overjoyed to be working with two of my dearest friends,” says Amber. “We all have lived life full of testings, tragedies, and trials but we now have a testimony of how God has and is bringing us through. That is what this music will showcase, and I can’t wait for you all to hear our hearts through it.”

Kenna adds, “I am so grateful to Crossroads for this opportunity. The three of us have been like family for years, and now to be able to sing together — it’s an absolute joy! We each come at this with unique gifts and unique platforms of ministry, and when it all comes together, what we have collectively is something very special.”

With a vocal blend comparable to great collaborations both within and beyond the world of Gospel music — from the legendary Trio of Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt to Sisters and Point of Grace — Lauren, Amber & Kenna have taken an expansive approach to their work, combining their individual and joint influences and interests to create music that ranges from Gospel to Worship, and CCM to Southern Gospel, yet always retaining both their distinctive individual voices and the common roots they share.

Already, the three have begun recording new music with Roger Talley producing, and their first single, “Ever-Present, Almighty God,” (written by Amber, Kenna and Jason Cox) will be released in early 2023.

“It’s a joy to work with these three talented ladies,” says Roger. “They have an incredible energy and passion in their singing and writing that makes their songs truly come alive. I’m so excited about the music that’s coming soon!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

