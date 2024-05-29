INSIDE EDITION’S MEGAN ALEXANDER AND AMERICAN IDOL’S ZACHARIAH SMITH TO HOST 29th ICM AWARDS

Megan Alexander, renowned journalist from Inside Edition, and Zachariah Smith, standout contestant from American Idol, will co-host the 29th ICM Awards, presented by the Inspirational Country Music Association. NASHVILLE, Tenn. –, renowned journalist from, and, standout contestant from, will co-host the, presented by the This prestigious event will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, promising an evening filled with exceptional performances and heartfelt celebrations of faith, family and freedom!

The best in Inspirational Country Music will be highlighted including performances by Todd Tilghman (winner of The Voice,) the family of the legendary Charlie Daniels, Steve Bridgmon, Mickey Bell, Dennis Agajanian, Cody McCarver, among many others.

Adding to the excitement, the grand finale of The Sound of Small Town America, hosted by Steve Bridgmon, will also take place during the event. The show celebrates the rich musical traditions and emerging talent from small towns across the country.

What: 29th ICM Awards presented by the Inspirational Country Music Association

29th ICM Awards presented by the Inspirational Country Music Association When: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Time: Red Carpet at 2 PM CT, Show at 5 PM CT

Red Carpet at 2 PM CT, Show at 5 PM CT Where: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN

Megan Alexander expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to be returning to host the ICMA Awards for the 12th time, and can’t wait to host alongside the incredibly talented Zachariah Smith from American Idol this year! Being a part of this night is always an honor, and I truly believe that inspirational country music is more important now than ever. In today’s world, we need the positivity and unity that music brings to our lives.”

The ICM Awards celebrate the best in inspirational and Christian country music, honoring artists who inspire through their faith and talent. The event not only highlights outstanding musical performances but also brings together a community dedicated to spreading positive messages through music.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, celebration, and inspiration at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House. For more information, visit www. inspirationalcountrymusic.com.

