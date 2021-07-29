Jack Clark is our 4th and final inductee to the Class of 2021 for the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

The Southern Gospel Music Association has announced the fourth and final member of the SGMA Hall of Fame “Class of 2021”, Mr. Jack Clark. He was informed by fellow “Class of 2021” member, Karen Peck Gooch at Pathway Press in Cleveland, Tennessee, his former place of employment.

One of the last remaining artists from Gospel music’s pioneer era, Jack Clark’s body of work spans more than six decades. His talents have ranged from quartet pianist for The Homeland Harmony, Harvesters, and Landmark Quartets; producer and session leader during the formative years of Mark Five Recording Studios; Publisher for Tennessee Music and Printing Company; Teacher and mentor to countless hundreds of aspiring singers at the Stamps School of Music and numerous other singing schools across the nation; as one of the nation’s great singing convention songwriters; and as a preservationist, particularly through his tireless efforts spent promoting the Red Back Hymnal.

Clark joins many of his heroes and peers, including 14 Homeland Harmony Quartet alumni, as an overdue inductee into the SGMA Hall of Fame!

