JASON CRABB AND DYLAN SCOTT UNITE FOR EPIC COLLABORATION

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two of music’s most enthralling voices are uniting for an epic collaboration and People.com has the inside scoop along with the exclusive video premiere of the song, releasing today.

Two-time GRAMMY® award-winning Red Street Records recording artist Jason Crabb is joined by multi-platinum, multi-number one country artist Dylan Scott for a new duet release of Crabb’s single “Good Morning Mercy” (listen HERE) available today along with accompanying music

video (watch HERE), exclusively premiering on People.com.

The original release of “Good Morning Mercy” became a fast hit on the Christian radio charts and in concerts, as well as garnering millions of streams on multiple platforms.

“Dylan has one of the best voices in country music today! I was blown away when I heard him singing “Good Morning Mercy,” says Jason Crabb. “Now to get the chance to sing it with him is really exciting. Dylan and I have so much in common – we both share a deep love for Jesus, our amazing country, and we love our families. I just can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve got in store!”

“It’s an honor to be apart of this song,” shared Dylan Scott. “I’ve looked up to Jason Crabb for a long time and for him to ask me to do this with him is just an awesome moment for me”

Co-produced by Jay DeMarcus – Red Street Records CEO and member of Rascal Flatts – alongside A&R Director Kevin Rooney, this upbeat, soulful duet speaks to country and christian music listeners alike.

Jay shares, “What a privilege to work with these two wonderful singers. Jason and Dylan deliver a powerhouse performance and it’s always a joy to hear great singers singing one of your songs.”

Crabb and DeMarcus co-wrote the top 20 single alongside brothers Caleb and Jordan Ward, and the song caught the eye of Curb Records’ Dylan Scott, who then posted his cover of the track on TikTok.

Following the cover, Dylan shared the heartfelt story of how he, a long-time fan of Jason, connected with the beloved artist and how the two came together to duet “Good Morning Mercy” – hear Dylan’s story HERE.

The video for “Good Morning Mercy “ – directed by Cooper Smith – gives a glimpse behind-the-scenes of the recording process and into the genuine friendship and unparalleled artistry of both Crabb and Scott.

The video premiered exclusively on People.com today, March 10, 2023 and will be available everywhere on March 11, 2023..

