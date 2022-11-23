Jason Crabb and Unspoken Announce Christmas Forever Tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The sounds of Christmas joy will echo throughout the holiday season as Jason Crabb and Unspoken bring their Christmas Forever: An Evening of Holiday Joy tour to cities this November and December. Joining them will be hilarious Christian comedian Mickey Bell and CCM newcomer Iveth Luna.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year,” says Jason Crabb. “I can’t wait to celebrate the birth of Jesus with Unspoken, Mickey Bell, and Iveth Luna – and all of you! I know this tour will bless you and put you in the Chrismas spirit! Let’s celebrate Jesus. Let’s celebrate Christmas forever!”

Chad Mattson, lead singer of Unspoken, says: “We are so excited to be celebrating the birth of Christ this season on tour with Jason, Mickey and Iveth. We’ve put together a wonderful tour that will make you laugh, cry and encounter Jesus all at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!”

The evening will feature beloved Christmas classics as well as new music from Crabb, Unspoken and Luna, along with hilarious Christmas-themed comedy from Mickey Bell.

Christmas Forever: An Evening of Holiday Joy Tour Dates:

December 07, 2022 – Martinez, GA

December 08, 2022 – Fort Payne, AL

December 09, 2022 – Van Buren, AR

December 10, 2022 – Searcy, AR

December 15, 2022 – Oakland, MD

December 16, 2022 – Grafton, WV

December 17, 2022 – Fairfield, OH

December 18, 2022 – Russellville, KY

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at JasonCrabb.com and UnspokenMusic.com.

