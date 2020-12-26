Jason Crabb to Appear This Saturday at Grand Ole Opry

Jason Crabb to Appear This Saturday at Grand Ole OpryWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on December 26, 2020 – 1:46 pm -
Jason Crabb – two-time GRAMMY® and 22 GMA Dove Award winner, will once again take the stage of the Grand Ole Opry this Saturday, December 26, 2020. The beloved artist / songwriter / actor / author will perform alongside T. Graham Brown, Lindsay Ell, Charlie McCoy, Riders in the Sky, Connie Smith and Marty Stuart.
Jay DeMarcus – member of Rascal Flatts and owner of Jason’s record label, Red Street Records – will joining Crabb during his set to perform “A Strange Way To Save The World,” the Christmas single they released at the beginning of December. The song was debuted during an appearance on Fox & Friends.
A portion of the Opry will be broadcast live Saturday, December 26 at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT on Circle, and on Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels.
Fans around the world can also tune in to the broadcast on the Opry’s flagship radio home, 650 AM-WSM and several other outlets.
