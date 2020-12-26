Jason Crabb to Appear This Saturday at Grand Ole Opry

A portion of the Opry will be broadcast live Saturday, December 26 at 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT on Circle, and on Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels.

Fans around the world can also tune in to the broadcast on the Opry’s flagship radio home, 650 AM-WSM and several other outlets.