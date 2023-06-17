Billboard names Jason Crabb’s performance with Gloria Gaynor as 1 of the top 6 Best Moments during the Tribeca Film Festival Premiere of the documentary, I Will Survive!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Billboard, the renowned music industry authority, has named Jason Crabb’s performance with Gloria Gaynor as one of the six best moments during the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the documentary, I Will Survive.

Billboard called the collaboration on “Singin’ Over Me” a ‘stunning duet’ and highlighted it and Crabb’s involvement with Gloria as some of the best moments during the event and film. The documentary features several minutes of Crabb’s involvement and recording sessions with Gaynor during the creation of her GRAMMY® winning recording, Testimony.

The performance took place during Gaynor’s mini-concert after the premiere and was a surprise to attendees during the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The Betsy Schechter produced and directed documentary recounts Gloria Gaynor’s life while also chronicling her comeback journey. It is both a moving story of an artist’s resilience and a behind-the-scenes look at the music industry.

The Tribeca Film Festival, a prominent annual event that celebrates the best of independent cinema, showcased a diverse range of captivating films and memorable experiences. Crabb joined Gaynor at the film festival along with other celebrities such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Jonas, Jon Hamm, Alicia Silverstone, Oscar De La Hoya, Mario Lopez, Mark Wahlberg, Milli Vanilli, and more.

Gaynor and Crabb struck up an unlikely friendship several years ago due to a chance encounter on Twitter.

Seven years ago, Jason Crabb was about to make his solo Carnegie Hall debut. Gloria Gaynor followed him on Twitter. Crabb did not believe it was her. He called his publicist to confirm her identity and then messaged the disco icon on Twitter and asked if she would like to be his guest at his Carnegie Hall debut. Gaynor responded “yes.” As they visited in the dressing room, she said it was a bucket list item for her to play Carnegie Hall, and Crabb couldn’t believe she had never played Carnegie Hall. So, Crabb surprised her that night, and pulled her on stage to sing “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” with him. As a result, Crabb helped Gaynor check off an item on her bucket list. That was back on June 4, 2016. Now, seven years later – almost to the day – Crabb joined Gaynor at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Crabb is currently touring in support of his latest hit and EP, Good Morning Mercy.

