Jeff Stice Update

Keep Praying!

Stacey Stice, the wife of Jeff Stice shares this update concerning fall that Jeff took yesterday.

Good morning. I felt that I needed to reach out this morning with a personal update on this amazing man. Your prayers are felt and they are working.

I was able to talk to Jeff last night. His voice was so peaceful and calming.

This morning he was showing movement in both feet, and he is able to lift his arms off the bed. Physical therapy is assessing him now to see what the day will look like for him as far as working with him. He was going to get to eat after that (Jeff loves food!!) The nurse is going to help him call me again today sometime.

I will update when I am able. For now….God is completely in control. He is taking care of everything just as his promise says he will. Please continue to pray for Jeff.