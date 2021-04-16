Jim & Melissa Brady Signs Exclusive Recording and Songwriting Agreement with Daywind Music Group

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Daywind Music Group is proud to announce that husband and wife duo, Jim & Melissa Brady, will be extending their long-term recording relationship with Daywind Records and joining the roster of exclusive songwriters at Daywind Music Publishing.

Known for years as a part of the Booth Brothers, Jim Brady, joined by his wife, Melissa, have been taking Gospel music by storm since 2015 when they formed their own group, Jim & Melissa Brady. With their chart-topping songs and dynamic performances, the duo travels nationwide proclaiming the Gospel. Jim and Melissa Brady’s latest Daywind release, Hope Keeps Writing The Song (Deluxe Edition), features brand new arrangements, and special guest, the Gaither Vocal Band joined them on a re-make of “You Gotta Have A Song” written by Jim Brady, currently climbing fast up the radio charts. Last month, the duo snagged a Singing News Fan Award Top Ten nomination for Favorite Duet, while Melissa was nominated for Favorite Soprano.

“Jim & Melissa Brady are known for their integrity, their pursuit of excellence in all things, and their passion to share the Good News with the world,” says Rick Shelton, vice president of Publishing for Daywind Music Publishing. “You see it in their ministry and you hear it in their songs. We are honored they chose to be part of the Daywind Publishing family and we’re ready to start serving them and their songs.”

Dusty Wells, director of artist and label services for Daywind Music Group adds “I cannot even begin to share how excited our entire team is here at DMG about the recent re-signing of Jim & Melissa Brady. I have worked with both Jim and Melissa for years and even better than that, we’ve been friends for years. They are an incredible part of our family of artists and writers.”

Melissa Brady adds, “We’re so excited to be a part of the Daywind family! They have a passion for music that brings hope, and that’s exactly the kind of company we want to work with in the days ahead. While our songs make their home at Daywind Music Publishing, we’ll be working with Daywind Records to create music that matters, and we’re incredibly excited at what the future holds. Good things are coming!”