Joseph Habedank Announces New Live Band

Nashville, TN – Joseph Habedank’s autobiography Summer Tour kicked off this weekend with a special surprise for attendees: live music! The Dove Award winning artist is thrilled to introduce a new live band comprised of pianist Josh Tomlin and Anthony Rogers on the guitar. The band will be joining Joseph on stage to present an even more powerful, versatile, and entertaining concert experience.

“Traveling with a band has been a dream of mine for quite some time,” shares the GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter. “I’ve always loved live music and am incredibly grateful that God has opened the door to add these talented musicians to the tour. I cannot wait for everyone to hear them, as well as our special guest Travis Clark, on these upcoming dates!”

Also joining Joseph Habedank for select dates on the autobiography Summer Tour will be up-and-coming Christian artist, Travis Clark. Many may recognize Travis from the popular Youtube channel, Travis and Katie, where he and his wife, Katie Bates Clark, chronicle much of their lives, travel and music.

The autobiography Summer Tour 2024, sponsored by Destiny Rescue, will feature music from the highly anticipated new studio album, entitled autobiography. The project is a musical journey through Habedank’s upbringing, through valleys and triumphs, all culminating in praise for God’s grace and faithfulness in every aspect of life. Audiences across the country have enjoyed previously released singles from the collection, such as ‘the basement’ and ‘tell the devil,’ and Joseph is eager to present the new music as part of the summer tour, as well as revisit well-known favorites for an incredible musical event!

The autobiography Summer Tour runs through the end of August, with dates in states across the country. Make plans to attend in a city near you!

Joseph Habedank’s autobiography Summer Tour 2024

May 16 – Nash, TX*

May 17 – Tioga, TX*

May 18 – Belton, TX*

May 19 – Mineola, TX*

May 24 – Simpsonville, SC*

May 25 – Gatlinburg, TN

May 26 – Gatlinburg, TN

June 1 – Fort Worth, TX

June 2 – Lake, MS

June 6 – Shipshewana, IN

June 7 – Canton, MI

June 9 – Brooklyn, NY

June 21 – Poplar Bluff, MO*

June 22 – Wentzville, MO*

June 23 – Benton, KY*

July 11 – Farmington, MO*

July 12 – Jackson, TN*

July 13 – Maryville, TN*

July 14 – Monroe, NC*

July 18 – Hollister, MO

July 19 – Wichita, KS

July 20 – Liberal, KS

July 21 – Castle Rock, CO

July 25 – Canton, TX

July 27 – Gaither Alaskan Cruise

August 15 – Ringgold, GA

August 16 – Dublin, GA

August 17 – St. Charles, MO

August 18 – Morehead, KY

August 22 – Tyler, TX

August 23 – Monroe, LA

August 24 – Ridgeland, MS

August 25 – Seneca, SC

August 29 – Branson, MO*

August 31 – Richardson, TX*

*with special guest, Travis Clark

For more information about tour dates, venues, and tickets, please visit josephhabedank.com

