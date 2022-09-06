JP Miller returns to the airways.

Sevierville’s own, JP Miller is excited to announce a new show to add to his weekly schedule, Backstage with JP Miller. The show airs live on Praise96.3/WJBZ in Knoxville and surrounding counties plus Facebook Live each Monday at 6pm. The show will also be available on YouTube and podcast platforms.

Backstage with JP Miller will feature music and in depth interviews with your favorite southern gospel music artists. Each week, folks can call in to win amazing prizes provided by KARM Stores, the official show sponsor. Of course, JP will put his spin on the program as only he can. Miller has been involved in Christian television and radio for over 20 years. JP often hosts live concerts and events. He currently tours as a soloist one weekend a month.

Miller stated: “I’m looking forward to getting back on the air. KARM Stores made it possible with help from my longtime local sponsors, Tony Gore’s BBQ and Riverbend Campground. This show is unlike anything I’ve ever done. It’s going to be so much fun!”

Backstage with JP Miller begins Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6pm. For more information visit www.jpmillerministries.com