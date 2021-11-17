Kim Hopper Releases Special Solo Project, ‘Softly & Tenderly’

NASHVILLE, TN — Multi-award-winning singer, Kim Hopper has released her first solo album since 2008. Her new project, Softly & Tenderly, is a collection of eleven (11) beautiful songs written by some of the industry’s most talented songwriters including Sanford J. Massengale, Rusty Goodman, Stuart Hamblen, Charles C. Converse, Homer F. Morris, James Rowe, G.E. Write, Charles Austin Miles, Ira F. Stanphill, Dottie Rambo, Jimmie Davis, Barney E. Warren, and Will L. Thompson.

Kim first began singing with her brothers as a part of the talented musical family, the Greenes. She sang with her family for ten years before joining her husband, Dean Hopper, in 1989, to sing with the Hoppers. Since that time, Kim has been honored with countless fan and industry-voted awards including Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Soprano and Female Vocalist of the Year.

“I’m very excited about this collection of songs in the style that is true to my heart and home,” shares Kim. “I grew up in the Appalachian mountains and wanted to pay tribute to these old gospel classics and hymns the way I grew up hearing them. This project is a little dream being fulfilled; I can only hope that the listeners will enjoy them as much as we did recording them!”

Dusty Wells, director of artist and label services for Daywind Music Group adds, “We here at New Day Distribution and Daywind are absolutely thrilled and honored to be able to join together with the legendary Kim Hopper in taking her long-awaited solo project, Softly & Tenderly, to the market. Kim has long been a dear friend of mine, and I am a huge fan of hers and the Hoppers. This project is absolutely beautiful, and her new version of the classic Rusty Goodman song “Leavin’ On My Mind” is incredible. I am so excited for others to hear this new project.”

Softly & Tenderly released Friday, November 12, 2021, on CD and digital formats. Visit daywindrecords.com for more information about the latest Kim Hopper release.