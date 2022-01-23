LYNDA RANDLE AND KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN JOIN FORCES FOR IMPASSIONED NEW RENDITION OF ‘GIVE ME JESUS’

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Powerhouse vocalists each in their own right, Dove Award-winning Gospel singer/songwriter Lynda Randle and Kimberly Schlapman, a founding member of GRAMMY®, Emmy, ACM, CMA and AMA Award-winning country supergroup Little Big Town, have joined forces for the first time to deliver a soulfully-impassioned new rendition of the beloved American spiritual “Give Me Jesus.”

Available now from Gaither Music Group, distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music, the song was produced by GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Cindy Morgan and is the second single from Randle’s forthcoming studio set, Pilgrim Journey. Among the highly anticipated album’s seminal tracks, “Give Me Jesus” encapsulates one of Randle’s principal missions, to encourage unity and reconciliation while extending the Hope of Christ to all people.

“As my sister in Christ, Kimberly was such a wonderful addition to this song and a beautiful visual of how the Lord brings people together,” Randle shares of the collaboration. “Her heart is to love her neighbor as herself and to be a bridge-builder. I share that passion, and it’s something we both know only Jesus can do. He is the One who will span the great divide and bring our world together. It’s time to heal, and I hope this song can bring us all a little closer to that.”

“The message of ‘Give Me Jesus’ is so important to me,” Randle continues. “Even though the world seems to have a lot to offer and there are so many things vying for our attention, at the end of the day, Jesus is the answer. Growing up, my parents didn’t have a lot of material things to give us, but they did give us Jesus. His love has carried me through my life, and it will carry me through until the day I see Him face to face.”

Releasing February 11, Pilgrim Journey marries Gospel, soul, blues and Americana soundscapes with Randle’s signature warm, rich vocals on new arrangements of popular Inspirational classics and spirituals, as well as original selections. Alongside “Give Me Jesus,” highlights of the album include “I Want Jesus To Walk With Me,” a duet with GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer Tommy Sims (Eric Clapton, Sting); the debut single “Plenty Good Room,” which has landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian and Healin Blues playlists, among others; and the stirring “Motherless Child Medley,” a fan-favorite from Randle’s repertoire.