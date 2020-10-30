Mark Wheeler- New Single, New Album and Monumental Multi-artist Recording!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on October 30, 2020 – 5:04 am -

Nashville, TN What a great start of a fresh season for Mark Wheeler and the Marksmen Quartet! Recently, the music industry lost a great friend, Steve Gulley, and from that great loss came a moving tribute from the pen of Mark Wheeler.

Mark Wheeler says, “I was thinking about Steve the day he passed and sat down to write him a song (I had written with him but never written for him) and I just said what was on my heart and that’s what came out. I’ll see him in that Resurrection Morning.”

This moving song became the catalyst for a monumental recording featuring many top industry vocalists and friends of Steve Gulley, Mark Wheeler (Marksmen), Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy & Jim Van Cleve (Appalachian Road Show), Tim Stafford (Blue Highway), Doyle Lawson (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver), Phil Ledbetter (All-Stars of Bluegrass), and Jason Moore (Sideline)! The artists called themselves Sacred Reunion and the song, “In the Resurrection Morning” made its premier October 15th on SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction and is now available for streaming! All proceeds will benefit the family of Steve Gulley.

Mark Wheeler & the Marksmen also have a new 10-song project titled, “Mark Wheeler, The Singer, His Stories, His Songs” that will be available on November 3rd on the Family Music Bluegrass label! This is a compilation of some of Mark’s best songs- both new and old- and includes the stories behind each of the songs.

