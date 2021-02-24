MARK209 Auditioning Baritones

NASHVILLE, TN – MARK209 announces they are now accepting applications for their baritone vocalist position.

Former baritone, Jimmy Reno, has decided to leave to pursue other interests. The MARK209 family wishes Jimmy and his new wife, Keran, the best in their future endeavors.

Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, MARK209 is a fulltime Christian music ministry working up to 150 dates a year with extended tours through the New England states, the Pacific Northwest, and Pacific Southwest.

Any interested singers should submit their headshot, resume, and demo (audio or video) to baritone@mark209.com . Relocation will not be required for this full-time position.

For more information about MARK209, visit www.mark209.com