MARK209 Releases App

(NASHVILLE, TN) – On the heels of their single release, “Pray For America”, the award-winning Christian country band, MARK209, announces their new App available for download in both the Apple Store and Google Play.

In today’s time of censorship and “deboosting” of conservative and Christian social media sites, MARK209 has decided to take a different approach in staying in contact with their fans through the release of this new App.

The App will allow MARK209 to directly contact their fans through Push Notifications and, through Location Finder, they are able to send notifications that are pertinent to a particular geographic region, whether it is to announce an upcoming tour, new video, prayer request, and more.

The new App is a free download, which gives fans access to all the band’s radio releases, photos from the road, online store, tour schedule, plus direct messaging with the group … all things that are readily available through popular social media sites.

In addition to the free service, there is a subscription section titled “Channel 209” which will allow subscribers to access exclusive videos and segments like “MARK209 Mailbag”, “Behind The Mic”, “A Literary Moment With Joe”, “Anti-Fan Mail”, and many other special videos that will only be available through this special subscription. This added feature will be available in the coming weeks.

The decision for MARK209 to develop this App started after the band posted a video about standing for the flag. The video and the group’s social media page were flagged as instigating against community guidelines and page followers began to be suspiciously deleted from the group’s page. Followers like Jym Howe (the owner of the page), Jimmy Reno (baritone and moderator of the page), Cindy Crume (mother-in-law of Nathaniel, the band’s tenor), Caleb Reno (Jimmy Reno’s son … he was deleted a total 7 times), plus many unknowing fans that the group heard from. It came to a head when baritone Jimmy Reno’s sister made a post about how “Our nation was founded on the Word of God” and her post was flagged by one of the site’s fact checkers and deemed non-factual and was deleted. She reposted her statement and was contacted by the site’s fact checker and told that her post violated their community standards and if she continued, her account would be suspended. It became obvious then that the trend to silence the Christian voice was in full effect and these social media sites could no longer be trusted to be beacons of free speech and MARK209 wanted to do something to guarantee that their connection with their fans would not be interfered with.

Through this new App, MARK209 hopes to separate themselves from the need of popular social media sites and they expect to have more un-interfered, direct contact with their fans without the fear of the messages being flagged by moderators as false, inappropriate, or instigating and allowing their fans to have more interactive contact with them.

To download the Official MARK209 App, just search MARK209 in the App Store on your mobile device. Channel 209 is scheduled to begin uploading content in February 2021.

About MARK209:

MARK209 is a multi-award winning vocal band based out of Nashville, TN. The band takes their name from mile marker 209 on I-40 in Nashville, which leads to Music Row, The Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Ryman Auditorium, and considered the Heart of Nashville. MARK209 entertains audiences across the United States with their brand of Gospel Music, Family Friendly Country, and their popular Christmas show “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville.” MARK209 is proudly sponsored by Sound Solutions (Oxford, AL).

For more information about MARK209 and for their tour schedule, visit www.MARK209.com . For booking inquiries call 615-246-2667.

Media and Marketing Contact:

Christina Dallas Jones

615-246-2667

cdallasjones@MARK209.com