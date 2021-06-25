Marlin Taylor is our 2nd of four inductees to the Class of 2021 for the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Mr. Taylor is a pioneer in the radio industry. He created the XM radio channel, “Enlighten”, which has revolutionized the Southern Gospel music industry. Mr. Taylor says he is “so very honored to be included in a group with such great and wonderful artists which have gone before who have made this music such a joy, and experience to listen to. It’s God’s music, and I have always had a heart for God’s music.”

The Southern Gospel Music Association will be announcing the remaining two Class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees over the next few weeks.

Make plans to attend the SGMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Benefit Concert on Tuesday, September 28th at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge,TN at 1:15pm.

Tickets can be purchased by either calling 1-800-846-8499 Opt. 1 or by going to www.nqconline.com