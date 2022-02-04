McKamey Legacy carries on the storied group’s tradition with new single

Arden, North Carolina (February 4, 2022) — For fans who had resigned themselves to the end of an era with the retirement of Southern Gospel legends, The McKameys, 2022 opens with some joyful news: a new generation of the family have not only picked up the banner, but today announce their signing to Horizon Records and the first single from their group, McKamey Legacy: “Still.”

Composed of Ruben and Peg McKamey’s daughter, Connie Fortner, her husband, Roger, and their son, Elijah, McKamey Legacy’s members were already integral contributors to the McKameys sound — and “Still” draws the connection even more tightly. Written by Connie’s sister, Sheryl Farris, who also sang with the McKameys — and whose name appears on many of their biggest hits — its gently rolling rhythms and melodic curves underline the lyric’s message of comfort:

“Still God’s mercy and love never cease

Still He offers me unending perfect peace

I will trust in Him alone

My hope and where my help comes from

Still He’s a refuge and strength in troubled days

Still though the Earth moves I will not be afraid

He will not fail, He will not fall

He is King over all

Still”

“We are excited to be carrying on the relationship with Horizon Records that our family, The McKameys, started nearly 30 years ago, and we are very excited to be releasing our first single,” McKamey Legacy said in a statement.

“Horizon Records is excited to be working with McKamey Legacy,” adds Horizon Records A&R Director, Greg Bentley. “The McKameys signed with Horizon Records around 1993 and have had a long and successful relationship with the label. When Roger, Connie and Eli decided to carry on the ‘Legacy,’ we knew it was a no-brainer to continue releasing great music from them on the Horizon Records label. The fans have already embraced them as they move into this new era of McKamey Legacy.”

Listen to “Still” HERE.