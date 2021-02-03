Media Passes Available and “All Access” at Southern Gospel Weekend

Oxford, Alabama 2/3/2021

Calling all Media….

You are invited to Southern Gospel Weekend, March 18th thru 20th, 2021.

The media room will be available daily during the event for all

media personnel.

Hospitality Snacks will be provided daily in the media room by Hey Y’all Media.

A designated area will be provided for interviews and liners.

All media representatives, please contact

Vonda@heyyallmedia.com to reserve your Media VIP pass for the event.

The Diamond Awards 2020 show will be presented on Friday night!

Here is a complete lineup of the event.