Andrew Ishee Comes Home to Gospel Music

Andrew Ishee, known for his years in Gospel Music on the piano, has spent the past decade doing studio work and some very selective travel while his main focus was ministry as a full time worship pastor, but he is returning to his roots in Southern Gospel Music.

“I began 2021 with a bit of a scary plan – refocusing on music touring in the midst of one of the most uncertain times the world has recently known. But I’m drawn to Gospel music in such a strong way that I can’t resist the urge and call to use my musical ability to touch people and promote the Gospel.”

Andrew’s career in Gospel music is best known for his time with the Kingsmen, and the two are going to be teaming up again this year.

“Currently we are planning 20 to 25 concerts together in 2021. And I’m really glad to be on stage with these guys. I got to be a part of a wonderful edition of the Kingsmen a little over 20 years ago, and that was a thrill. I’m equally excited about rekindling some great relationships and making some fantastic music with the group today,” says Andrew. “I bring some extra energy and flexibility to their already stellar concerts (and probably nostalgia for some folks). My solo touring schedule should fit well into the plan we have for this year.”

To schedule Andrew for solo concerts and church services he can be contacted via his website, www.ANDREWISHEE.com.