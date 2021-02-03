New Booking Class At Creekside Revival

Brenda Denney To Offer Booking Class At Creekside Revival

For over 18 years I have been calling Pastors/Promoters booking services and concerts. Over the years I’ve learned a lot and I want to share some “Booking Tips” with you. We are living in a different time right now and we’ve got to approach things a differently. Have you ever just wanted to sit and ask others “what do you say when you call a pastor”? Well, we are going to do just that during the “Booking Class” at Creekside Revival. I believe in sharing information with others. We need to be willing to help each other any way we can. That’s why we are offering this class to you FREE. That’s right. No charge! Sharing is caring and I care about you and your ministry. Are you ready to try something new? Are you ready to start booking more services? Then get signed up ASAP. This class will fill up quickly so get signed up ASAP! I’m looking forward to seeing you there!



email Events@sgnscoops.com to reserve your spot