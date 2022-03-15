MICHAEL W. SMITH JOINS ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND FOR EPIC VERSION OF ICONIC HIT, “FRIENDS

ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND joined MICHAEL W. SMITH for an epic version of his iconic hit, “Friends.” The group released the video collaboration on Friday, March 11, 2022 via their channels. joinedfor an epic version of his iconic hit, “.” The group released the video collaboration on Friday, March 11, 2022 via their Facebook and YouTube channels.

Haase says: “We’ve crossed paths with Michael W. Smith many times during the years and I’ve always wanted to connect and collaborate but with all of our schedules, it just never worked out. During the pandemic, when no one was really traveling, we were able to make this a reality. This really was a dream come true.”

EHSS & MWS will reunite once again for an Alaskan cruise this July 2022. Click here for more information and reservations . The cruise will also feature Tony Dungy, Jonathan Traylor, Travis Cottrell, Debbie Smith and Stephen Bargatze.

Earlier, in 2021, Ernie welcomed the CCM pioneer for a wide-ranging interview to the group’s Good To Be Home show. That interview may be viewed here

The multi-GRAMMY nominated, GMA Dove Award-winning group is currently in the studio preparing a yet-to-be-titled new studio project set to be released later in 2022.