This Week on Gospel Music Today March 13 2022

Curtis and Tammy Sumner of Faithful Crossings are the guests on Gospel

Music Today for the week of March 13. Ken and Jean Grady host southern

gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Paid In Full, and

Jean reviews new recordings by Kevin Harry, The Hall Sisters, and

Sojourner Quartet. An article from Christian Voice magazine is the

subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Linda Randle, the

Absolutely Gospel Awards, Les Butler and the Real Southern Gospel Quartet.

The show features exclusive concert video of The Combs Family, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Charlotte, NC, and a visit to the Gospel

Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of 11th Hour, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Owasso, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m