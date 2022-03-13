This Week on Gospel Music Today March 13 2022
Curtis and Tammy Sumner of Faithful Crossings are the guests on Gospel
Music Today for the week of March 13. Ken and Jean Grady host southern
gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Paid In Full, and
Jean reviews new recordings by Kevin Harry, The Hall Sisters, and
Sojourner Quartet. An article from Christian Voice magazine is the
subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Linda Randle, the
Absolutely Gospel Awards, Les Butler and the Real Southern Gospel Quartet.
The show features exclusive concert video of The Combs Family, recorded by
Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Charlotte, NC, and a visit to the Gospel
Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of 11th Hour, recorded by
Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Owasso, OK.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co