MODERN INSPIRATIONAL TRIO HEBRON ROAD BOWS STOWTOWN RECORDS DEBUT IN A MOMENT

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—In A Moment, the highly anticipated debut from Dallas-based modern Inspirational trio Hebron Road, is set to release March 18 from StowTown Records. Produced by GRAMMY®-winner Keith Everette Smith (Tasha Layton, TaRanda Greene) and executive produced by Dove Award-winning songwriter and producer Michael Neale, the seven-track set features songwriting contributions from Neale, for KING & COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone, Charles Billingsley, Tony Wood and Matt Armstrong, among other leading names.



Compelling anthems, including project-opener “Every Other Throne,” “Beauty Of The Cross,” and the Revelation-inspired title-cut, stand alongside reimagined renditions of such current favorites as Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” and Crowder’s “All My Hope”—each track putting Hebron Road’s soaring tenor harmonies front and center.



“In A Moment represents a journey of faith, family and a lifetime of brotherhood,” shares Hebron Road’s Rick Briscoe. “Our sincere aim for this album is to encourage every listener with a renewed sense of Hope for their journey. We also pray each song brings a fresh awareness of God’s presence for when the road gets long.”

“Hebron Road’s vocal artistry is in a league all its own,” says executive producer Michael Neale. “Their music is timeless, yet fresh, and their voices are the sound of generations coming together. They absolutely sing the stars down, but better yet, they point us to the One who made the stars.”

“A voice is nothing without stories to tell, and stories of Jesus and His Gospel message are the very best stories to tell,” adds producer Keith Everette Smith. “I think that’s why Hebron Road is so special. You can just tell that Jesus is the reason for each note they sing.”



“Along with our congregation at Prestonwood, I can honestly say the authentic worship and heartfelt voices of the men of Hebron Road have always been church favorites,” states Dr. Jack Graham, senior pastor, Prestonwood Baptist Church. “Their beautifully-woven vocal gifts are on full display in this debut project of modern Inspirational music. And as great as they are as vocalists, they’re even greater men of God.”