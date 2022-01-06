Morning Show On SGM Radio Welcomes Dennis Swanberg

SGM Radio and Friends of the Morning Show are excited to announce the addition of Dennis Swanberg to the Morning Show. An encouraging speaker, comedian, and humorist, Dennis Swanberg served the local church in pastoral ministry for 23 years. Then, in 1995 Dennis took a leap of faith when he stepped down as church pastor and stepped up to the microphone on stages and platforms all across America and the World.

“The Swan” soon became “AMERICA’S MINISTER OF ENCOURAGEMENT”, a job he takes seriously as he continues to speak to about 150 organizations, faith-based groups and corporations every year. He has hosted two successful TV series, authored 9 books, and created over two dozen DVD/CD productions.

We are thrilled to have Dennis Swanberg as a daily part of the Morning Show. Be listening to Natalie Duncan Emmons and the Morning Show, Monday, January 10th on SGM Radio for Dennis Swanberg.

Listen To SGM Radio Here