MULTI-FACETED ENTERTAINER TIM LOVELACE CELEBRATES DIGITAL DEBUT OF PIANO PRAISE, VOLUME 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Piano Praise, Volume 1, a fan favorite recording from GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and bestselling comedian Tim Lovelace, is now available on digital platforms via StowTown Records (Provident/Sony Distribution). Previously released on CD, the album’s long-awaited digital debut puts the scope of Lovelace’s keyboard virtuosity—from show-stopping selections to tender songs of quiet reflection—on full display.



Sweeping orchestral opener “He Looked Beyond My Fault (Danny Boy)” introduces a collection of 10 diverse piano interpretations highlighted by Gospel toe-tapper “Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child”; an emotive arrangement of the modern worship favorite “Shout to the Lord”; and stirring renditions of the beloved hymns “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and “It Is Well with My Soul,” among others. Piano Praise, Volume 1 concludes with Lovelace’s jazz-infused take on the timeless American classic “Over the Rainbow.”



“In my 20s, I worked as a studio piano player in Mobile, Alabama, while also playing in a gospel group,” Lovelace shares of his musical history. “I loved working on a vast array of albums—yes, vinyl—in every genre imaginable, and studio work solidified my passion for variety. When I became a full-time comedian, I simply could not do shows without incorporating music. For me, that would be like having coconut cake without a fresh cup of coffee.”

“Many people had requested I record a piano project, but I was at a loss about which songs to choose,” he adds. “My wife, Mary Alice, suggested I select songs that I play at home late at night. She said, ‘Record the songs you love.’ So this collection is old and new and includes different stylings. I’m grateful for the writers of these songs, and I hope that some of the melodies and chords touch other hearts as they have mine.”

“Even the best instruments grow cold and need to be re-tuned,” says GRAMMY®-nominated, Dove Award-winning recording artist and StowTown Records co-founder Ernie Haase. “My heart needed retuning today. I had grown cold with cares. My friend, Tim Lovelace, who has made me laugh many times, has brought a smile and warmth to my heart with his beautiful piano project. Thank you, Tim! Do you need retuning? I highly recommend Tim Lovelace’s Piano Praise project!”

The digital debut of Piano Praise, Volume 1 follows the launch of Lovelace’s “Moments that Motivate” podcast last month. Available on major podcasting platforms, the show spotlights humorous and often touching stories from Lovelace’s life, shared with a heaping dose of inspirational insight.