NC Music Hall of Fame

We hope you will join us for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame annual induction ceremony, presented by Visit Mooresville, on October 19th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center in Mooresville, NC.

Five are slated to perform live at the event…

Scotty McCreery – Has established himself as one of today’s top country music entertainers, earning five consecutive No.1 hits, multiple gold and platinum albums and singles. Check out his new song release “Cab In A Solo” – listen here.

Loudon Wainwright III – For the past 52 years, Loudon has carved out a distinguished career as one of North Carolina’s most original singer-songwriters. A six-string tragic comedian, Wainwright’s material is by turns funny, heart wrenching, and always deeply personal.

Fetchin Bones – From 1983 to 1990, Fetchin Bones pioneered an eclectic, original sound by blending rock, punk, funk, grunge, country, and blues. Induction night will be the first time members on all 4 albums will be performing together! Band members: Hope Nicholls, Aaron Pitkin, Gary White, Danna Pentes, Marc Mueller, Errol Stewart and Clay Richardson.

Mark Christian – Mark Christian, Worship Arts Pastor at First Baptist Charlotte in Uptown Charlotte, NC is performing on behalf of George Beverly Shea. Mark leads worship and hosts at various events with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Will Graham Celebrations domestically and internationally.

Funk House – Funk House will perform on behalf of Betty Davis. Funk House is Davis’ original band with members including: Garry Percell, Cedrina B. Harris, and Rachelle Neal, with original members, Larry Johnson and Semmie (Nickey) Neal.

Full list of 2023 inductees are:

Scotty McCreery

Loudon Wainwright III

Fetchin Bones

Betty Davis

Bill “Fatback” Curtis

George Beverly Shea

This event is open to the public and all ages will enjoy the live performances and inductee acceptances. General reserved tickets are available but there are only a few VIP tickets left…so be sure to get yours now!

General Reserved Tickets: includes reserved seating at the ceremony.

VIP Tickets: includes reserved seating at ceremony, pre-ceremony VIP reception, souvenir book and event badge, red carpet walk, and early access to seating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

