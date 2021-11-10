New Hymns Release From The Hall Sisters

Nashville, TN (October 22nd, 2021) – The Hall Sisters have dazzled audiences across the country with their beautiful family harmony and musicianship. Now, the band of sisters are proud to present their latest, a collection of hymns entitled Depth of Mercy.

This is not your standard hymns project! Reaching back into some hymns of the faith that are not quite as well known, The Hall Sisters selected a range of music with a depth of lyrical truths that makes this collection stand out. Songs such as Of The Father’s Love Begotten, Nearer My God To Thee, and I Cannot Tell Why He flow seamlessly into selections like Mansion Builder and The Coloring Song to create a true listening experience. The sisters accompany their rich, vibrant vocal harmonies with one-of-a-kind stringed arrangements.

Depth of Mercy is available now on all digital & streaming platforms, as well as online at thehallsisters.com.

An exceptionally talented group of sisters based in North Carolina, The Hall Sisters have been making waves with an eclectic blend of country, pop and Americana music. The siblings marry stunning vocal harmonies with a brilliance and excellence on their instruments to create an entirely unique sound. They have recently been showcased on events such as The Huckabee Show, Singing in the Sun, Great Western Fan Fest and National Quartet Convention, as well as performing on stages such as The Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame and Carnegie Hall.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow The Hall Sisters on social media or visit thehallsisters.com.