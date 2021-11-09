It is with deep sadness that The LifeFM Radio Network announces the loss of its

Co-founder/ President, Rob McClure, 68, on October 28, 2021; and the loss of its

Founder, JR “Bob” McClure, 95, on November 5, 2021.

Both father and (oldest) son were natives of Greenville, SC, and shared a common

passion for radio broadcasting, which spanned more than four decades. They built

and operated numerous Christian radio stations all over the country, striving to

spread the Good News and provide a source of daily encouragement.

Rob, a liver transplant recipient in 2012, had fought a recent, cancer battle—one

which reflected courage, determination and a zeal to press on. Despite the setbacks

he faced over the last year, Rob did not complain and continued to maintain contact

with his LifeFM staff up until his final days. Rob’s heart for ministry and testimony

of perseverance were a blessing to all who knew him.

Bob was a World War II Navy veteran who had served in the South Pacific seas

during wartime. Upon his return home, Bob married his wife, Fran. Together, they

partnered in many church ministry and business ventures. They raised five

children and were married for 58 years, until God called her home to heaven. Fran’s

death in 2010 served as a catalyst for the formation of The LifeFM Network, a radio

ministry known for its all-Southern Gospel Music format and encouraging message

to “live life together.” At present, twenty-six stations can be heard in over ten

states.

Many are mourning the loss of these two godly servants but Liz McClure, Rob’s

wife, captured the essence of their labors with these words: “There is nothing these

two enjoyed doing together more than expanding the Southern Gospel music

stations and bringing the blessing of the Gospel to so many…it was a shared vision

and legacy…they ‘finished well’.”