New Music From Joy Holden

JOY HOLDEN is a Christian singer-songwriter and producer from Spartanburg, SC. She has a dynamic and powerful voice, and her live performance can be described as one preacher put it, a high energy anointing! Her great enthusiasm for JESUS is simply contagious! Joy’s musical style is Southern Gospel with a progressive vocal edge.

No matter what you call it, Joy states, “it’s the music God gave me, I will play whatever HE calls me to do to bring people to Jesus.”

“We are very excited to work with Joy on her January Bluegrass Single, Is There Oil in Your Lamp, states Vonda Armstrong, Hey Yall Media. I have always loved her energy and musical style and I am honored to promote her ministry at radio.”

More information on Joy Holden:

https://twitter.com/joy_holden

https://facebook.com/JoyHoldenMusic/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCauZNJ3_9EEjVf9j3oeXryQ

https://www.instagram.com/joy.holden

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1i0MJJMyvwUOEDm8S1EzGs?si=Ri7qqsrQTfC1qHyG4IaeOQ