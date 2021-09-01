Nashville, TN – Poet Voices is back with their first collection of brand new music in over three years, entitled Everybody Needs Jesus. This album is also the legendary group’s debut release on Berry Hill Records.

Produced by Phil Cross & Donny Henderson, the new release features 10 new songs from the pens of both accomplished songwriters, as well as Mark Lanier. Featuring the new radio single, Twice On Sunday, this album is sure to become a favorite with songs like Is There Anybody Else Like Me, The Cover, Everybody Needs Jesus Christ and It Will Be Finished.

Everybody Needs Jesus is available now on all digital & streaming platforms, as well as online at poetvoices.net.

This year, Phil Cross celebrates an incredible milestone with 41 years as songwriter in Southern Gospel music. Everybody Needs Jesus reflects that the iconic writer is not resting merely on contributions of the past, but continuing to produce the highest caliber of songs, beautifully and effectively presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ and encouraging believers. In addition to the new music from Poet Voices, Cross released a solo collection of songs from his pen earlier this year, entitled Glorious: The Solo Sessions.

Poet Voices will be appearing at tour dates across the country this fall, including National Quartet Convention, Texas Gospel Music Festival, Gospel Music Celebration Cruise and many more!

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Poet Voices on social media or visit poetvoices.net.