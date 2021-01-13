Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 13, 2021 – 3:18 pm -

On A Mission To Encourage: The Longer I Serve Him

By Bob Etzel

As I reflect over the years, I can see that these song holds more truth than I ever realized:

The longer I serve Him, the sweeter He grows,

The more that I love Him, more love He bestows;

Each day is like heaven, my heart overflows,

The longer I serve Him, the sweeter He grows.

The phrase that sticks out to me the most is “the more that I love Him, more love He bestows.”

I’m also reminded of a familiar passage of scripture found in 1 John 4:7-8 which states:

“Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.

“He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.”

As I sit here writing this today, I am faced with the following question: how do we love Christ more? I mean, we show love to those we care about with cards, gifts, and hugs – just to name a few ways. But how do we show God that we love Him? The answer, according to 1 John, is that we need to love one another. The more we show Christ’s love towards others, the more He will pour out His love on us. This world is in a sad state of turmoil and division. If we just shared the love of Jesus with them through a kind word or action, it could change everything around us. I don’t know about you, but my desire is to give my Savior a great big hug and show him how much I love Him!

At the end of the day, I want to know and feel the Love of God more and more so that I can continue to say, “the longer I serve Him, the sweeter He grows.”

Think about this: how can I show Christ’s love to someone today?

