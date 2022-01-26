On Center Stage

The Chuck Wagon Gang

By Jimmy Reno

Over the past 85 years, the Chuck Wagon Gang has been a name that’s synonymous with gospel music.

The quartet was created by David P. Carter in 1935, just after the great depression ended. The group’s first radio break came after landing a spot as sponsored singers for Bewley’s Flour in 1936.

The “Gang” was signed to Columbia Records and remained with the company for 29 years. At one point in time, the group was the top group Columbia had with over 39 million in record sales.

