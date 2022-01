People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome Grammy and Dove Award Nominees, “LEGACY FIVE” on Sunday, January 30 at 6:00PM. Group Member, Scott Fowler is a former member of the famed Cathedral Quartet. Recently they announced they were only going to be in 53 cities for the year of 2022 making this a rare West Tennessee appearance. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242

