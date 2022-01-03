Pastor Ben Graham To Preach At Creekside Revival 2022

Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Events, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Ben Graham, Senior Pastor of Music City Baptist Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, to its roster of preachers for Creekside Revival which will be taking place at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, March 30-April 2, 2022.

Pastor Graham accepted the call to preach and has been serving in full time ministry since he was 19 years old. He has preached in all fifty states and in twenty-eight foreign countries.

In addition, he has been cast in movies, commercials, has a radio show, and is very involved with politics. Pastor Graham has earned multiple degrees and holds a Doctorate in Clinical Counseling. He and his wife moved to Nashville in 2012 and started the Music City Baptist Church.

“I’ve admired Ben and all that he has accomplished, not just as a pastor, but also in his work in the media. I’m excited for him to come and share God’s Word during Creekside Revival. I know God is going to move through him, and I can’t wait to see the lives it changes,” commented Patz.

With several great preachers and a host of musical talent, Creekside Revival is a “can’t miss” event. “We are praying and anticipating that this will be a true revival, something our country desperately needs,” Patz added, “and Ben is an integral part of that.”

Pastor Ben Graham will be preaching on Thursday, March 31, 2022. For more information on how you can be a part of Creekside Revival, please text or call Rob at 425-754-1147.

If You Live In The Nashville Area And Want To Come To Creekside Revival Call 239 404 7675