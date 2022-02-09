Pastor Joshua Christmas passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Nashville, TN at the age of 43.

Joshua was born in Washington State to Pastor Kent Christmas and Patricia Taylor on April 26, 1978. Being raised in a Pastor’s home, Joshua developed a fervent love for Jesus and for His church at an early age. At age 16, Josh moved to Nashville, TN to be with his parents, Pastors Kent and Candy Christmas.

Joshua dedicated his life to serving God’s people. He loved to cook and pursued his gifting by graduating from culinary art school as a classically trained chef. Joshua chose to use his skills to cook tirelessly for the homeless community in Nashville as an employee of The Bridge, Inc. Every Tuesday, Joshua spent his time listening to worship music and preparing dinner for his friends under the Bridge, only to end the evening on his knees in the dirt with them pursuing their salvation and deliverance. As the son of Pastor Kent Christmas, Josh followed in his father’s footsteps by sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ as a Pastor at Regeneration Nashville. Pastor Josh was an earnest believer in healing and deliverance through Jesus Christ. Most notably, Joshua passionately spoke on the power of communion, leading thousands in a deeper understanding of Jesus’s sacrifice and the divine right of the believer.

Josh’s love for ministry was second only to the love for his family. On March 15, 2008, Josh married the love of his life, Carrie Christmas. In his last Facebook post, he shared a picture of him and Carrie and captioned it, “I am blessed beyond measure. She’s the best!!!” Together they have two beautiful sons, Charlie (10), and Cash (5), of which he was so proud.

Joshua was greatly beloved, and his loss is deeply felt. While he is desperately missed, his message of healing and love for his family will continue to live on.

Joshua Scott Christmas is survived by his wife Carrie Christmas; sons Charlie and Cash Christmas; parents Pastors Kent and Candy Christmas; Patricia and Richard Taylor; maternal grandfather Virgil Winslow; sister Jasmine Christmas Brady (JonMichael Brady); brother Nicholas Christmas; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins that love him very much.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Nashville, 726 W Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, Tennessee 37115. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Nicholas Christmas, JonMichael Brady, Justin Beavers, Terran Sisk, Todd Baun, and Cody Rothwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Sircy and Joshua Rogers. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Funeral Home and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Nashville.