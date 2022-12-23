Pastors Kent & Candy Christmas present The Christmas Family & Friends Christmas Special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (December 21, 2021) – Pastors Kent & Candy Christmas, Regeneration Nashville Church, invite you to celebrate the best gift of all – JESUS – this Christmas season with a very special television special.

The Christmas Family and Friends Christmas special will feature Candy Christmas, The Isaacs, Higher Ground, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Jasmine Christmas Brady, Burton Gaar and many more performing Christmas hymns, classics and worship songs.

Additonally, Pastor Kent Christmas inspires with a very special Christmas message.

“Jesus is the true reason for the season and we’re excited to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ with so many friends in Nashville and around the country through the power of television,” said Pastor Kent Christmas. “We pray you’ll enjoy this Christmas Special that we created just for you! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at Regeneration Nashville!”

The Christmas Family & Friends Christmas Special will air in the local Nashville, TN area as well as internationally via Daystar Television Networks. In all, the show will air on six different networks throughout the Christmas weekend.

Additionally, the program will be available for on-demand viewing at KCMI.tv and on the KCMI channel on Roku.

Air dates, times and channels are as follows:

Daystar Television Network: December 22, 2022 – 12 MIDNIGHT CT & December 23, 2022 – 11 AM CT

WUXP MY30 Nashville: Christmas Day, December 25, 2022 – 12 NOON CT & 9 PM CT

WTVF Channel 5 Nashville: Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022- 8 AM CT

WZTV Fox 17 Nashville: Christmas Day, December 25, 2022 – 10 AM CT

WSMV Channel 4 Nashville: Christmas Day, December 25, 2022 – 8 AM CT

WKRN Channel 2 Nashville: Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022 – 1:30 AM CT

