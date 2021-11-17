Phillips & Banks Interview With Tonja Rose Creekside 2021 Find Out More About Creekside HERE

Or By Calling Or Texting 425 754 1147







Phillips & Banks is a progressive southern gospel quartet from the beautiful mountains of East Tennessee. Married couples, Jacob and Carmen Phillips and Caleb and Autumn Banks bring a collectively distinctive and smooth sound to their music that sets them apart. In October of 2017, the two couples forged the quartet with common backgrounds in worship leading and ministry performance arts. They strive to communicate the hope and forgiveness that can be found through a relationship with Jesus as well as encourage and spur on fellow believers to live for Him. The Lord has truly opened up many doors of opportunity over the little more than three years of the group’s existence to bring the hope of Christ to churches across their region. Phillips & Banks strives to minister with authentic and transparent testimonies and music that speaks from each of their personal relationships with the Lord. The group wrote many of the songs that are on their first self-titled project and continue to write as the Lord inspires. Through their performance of an original song, “Stuck in the Wilderness”, the Lord provided them a Daywind Studios recording package at the Bowling Fest Talent Competition in London, KY in May 2018. The album they won entitled, “A Few of our Favorites”, was released at the end of October 2018. In May of 2019, the group participated in Gospel Music FanFair in Somerset, KY, and an anonymous person in attendance set up and paid for the group to record an album at Counterpoint Recording Studios in Atlanta, GA. Through that person’s generosity, their album, “A Thrill of Hope: A Christmas Collection” was released in October of 2019.

Phillips & Banks’ latest project, “This Is Your Day”, was released in mid 2020 and produced by Matthew Browder. The group feels this project contains songs that reflect both their heart and their musical styles. The Lord has been more than faithful to them, and they know with such favor comes great responsibility! Wherever the Lord takes them, the one thing they hope will always ring true of their ministry is that, “in every endeavor, may we be found worthy to bear the name of Jesus, but by His righteousness alone. To God be the glory!”

is a progressive southern gospel quartet from the beautiful mountains of East Tennessee. Married couples, Jacob and Carmen Phillips and Caleb and Autumn Banks bring a collectively distinctive and smooth sound to their music that sets them apart. In October of 2017, the two couples forged the quartet with common backgrounds in worship leading and ministry performance arts. They strive to communicate the hope and forgiveness that can be found through a relationship with Jesus as well as encourage and spur on fellow believers to live for Him. The Lord has truly opened up many doors of opportunity over the little more than three years of the group’s existence to bring the hope of Christ to churches across their region. Phillips & Banks strives to minister with authentic and transparent testimonies and music that speaks from each of their personal relationships with the Lord. The group wrote many of the songs that are on their first self-titled project and continue to write as the Lord inspires. Through their performance of an original song, “Stuck in the Wilderness”, the Lord provided them a Daywind Studios recording package at the Bowling Fest Talent Competition in London, KY in May 2018. The album they won entitled, “A Few of our Favorites”, was released at the end of October 2018. In May of 2019, the group participated in Gospel Music FanFair in Somerset, KY, and an anonymous person in attendance set up and paid for the group to record an album at Counterpoint Recording Studios in Atlanta, GA. Through that person’s generosity, their album, “A Thrill of Hope: A Christmas Collection” was released in October of 2019.

Phillips & Banks’ latest project, “This Is Your Day”, was released in mid 2020 and produced by Matthew Browder. The group feels this project contains songs that reflect both their heart and their musical styles. The Lord has been more than faithful to them, and they know with such favor comes great responsibility! Wherever the Lord takes them, the one thing they hope will always ring true of their ministry is that, “in every endeavor, may we be found worthy to bear the name of Jesus, but by His righteousness alone. To God be the glory!”

Find Out More Here