Pine Ridge Boys Announce New Members

Jeremiah 29:11 says God has many plans for each Christian. That promise applies to gospel quartets too according to Pine Ridge Boys owner, Larry Stewart.

Stewart says, “With the departure of lead singer Steven Craps and baritone Tim Webster, we were praying that God would provide the right people to our quartet. We are blessed in how God provided two young men that love God, gospel music and have that extra desire to do what we do.”

Jackson Smith is 17 years old, and he found a love for Southern Gospel Music at the early age of three years old. His first public singing came at the age of thirteen. Since that time, he has travelled the region singing and sharing the Good News. Although singing as a soloist, his desire was to sing in a quartet. This July he filled in for the quartet on a few dates and as the saying goes the rest is history. Singing the baritone is an opportunity he does not take lightly and says he is looking forward to meeting many new friends and spreading the good news.

Matthew Benton comes to the Pine Ridge Boys to sing the lead with a history of working in the church. Benton grew up singing with his family as a trio and then pursued a solo ministry until the Lord gave him peace to travel and minister with a regional quartet. Benton says “the Lord had really been dealing with me to pursue other opportunities. This was not an easy decision but through constant prayer that opportunity came to sing lead with the Pine Ridge Boys.”

The twenty-year-old says Ephesians 5:19 best describes his passion for gospel music. “Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord.”

Larry Stewart exclaims, “Stephen Williams (tenor) and I are glad to see young people come into our music. It is exciting to see how they refine their talents, focus their life commitments, and want to sing southern gospel quartet music. We believe the best is ahead for the Pine Ridge Boys and these two young men will truly make a positive impact on those who hear and meet them.”

Both men will make their official debut on stage Saturday August 13, 2022, as the Pine Ridge Boys and Lore Family are featured at Lowesville Gospel Concerts. The 6pm concert is open to the public with free admission. A generous love offering will be received.