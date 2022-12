For The Isaacs

Dear Friends,

Please pray for Becky. She was involved in an auto accident today near her home in Hendersonville, TN. She is doing ok, but is having emergency surgery on her knees/ tibias tonight or tomorrow. We do not know the extent of it yet but we are thankful she is alive and trust God is taking care of her.

We will NOT be appearing in Rainsville, Alabama tomorrow 12/16 as planned. Please keep Becky in your prayers.

Thank you- 🙏🏻 The Isaacs

