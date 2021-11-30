Please Pray for Dianne Wilkinson.

This facebook post was from her niece 1 hour ago…

Dear friends of my aunt Dianne. She is closer to glory than she has ever been. She is going to the place she has written about to see the One who came to save us and all those that she loves that have gone on before, pray for us. It’s hard to say goodbye but we have the blessed hope of seeing her again. I’ll update everyone when I can. Would be a good day to kick up gold dust for this precious Saint.

We at SGN SCOOPS ARE PRAYING! Please join us.