Please Pray For The Connells

Written by scoopsnews on October 22, 2020 – 5:07 pm -

From Hannah and Heather Connell:

Prayers appreciated for my family. My parents have both tested positive for COVID-19 and Hannah and I are negative. Please pray specifically that it doesn’t get bad for both of them since their immune systems are already really low. We will keep updates coming in the meantime.

Join us in praying for this dear family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related